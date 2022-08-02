FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ FARO opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.