FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

