Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.85. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 36,570 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Cowen cut shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Farfetch by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

