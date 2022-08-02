Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.34. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 563,408 shares traded.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
