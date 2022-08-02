Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $687,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.71. 138,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

