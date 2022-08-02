Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

