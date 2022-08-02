Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.
Fabrinet Stock Down 0.4 %
FN stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
