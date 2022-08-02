Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.4 %

FN stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

