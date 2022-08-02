Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.8 days.

EXPGF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,619.25.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

