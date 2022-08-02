ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4,993.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community.
Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token
