Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s current price.

XTC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.74. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,042. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

