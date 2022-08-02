Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 25082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.