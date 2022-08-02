Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 2,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAHPF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

