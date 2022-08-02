Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 13%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 7,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 352,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Evolus Trading Down 13.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $634.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,649 shares of company stock worth $1,538,305. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

