Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVFM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 99,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,785,112. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

