Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Evo Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,873. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,183,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 869,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 348,530 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 424,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

