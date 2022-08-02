Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $39,443.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

