Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.36. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 63,589 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.