Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.25.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.44.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88.
Insider Activity at Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.