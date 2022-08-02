Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.44.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

