Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.11. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.89 and a 12-month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

