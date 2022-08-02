Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,364. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

