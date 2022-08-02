Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $45,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

EQIX opened at $694.43 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.35 and its 200-day moving average is $692.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

