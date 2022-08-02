Equal Hits Market Cap of $226,489.80 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Equal has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $226,489.80 and $1.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

