EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

EPR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 484,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

