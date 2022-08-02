ePlus (PLUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 188.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ePlus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.