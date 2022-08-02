Enzyme (MLN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.22 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.43 or 0.00118028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $3.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,212 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

