Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Yana Kravtsova Sells 476 Shares

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enviva alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08.

Enviva Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 8,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.