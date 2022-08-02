Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Envestnet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-$0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.17-$2.23 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envestnet stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 260.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Envestnet by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

