Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. 2,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.