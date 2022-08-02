Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

