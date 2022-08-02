ENI (ENI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) recently:

8/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.70 ($16.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($17.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.70 ($16.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($18.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($20.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/8/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($14.95) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ENI Price Performance

ETR:ENI traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €11.70 ($12.06). The company had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

