Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 1,605,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 696.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of ENRFF remained flat at $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

