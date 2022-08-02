Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 388,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

