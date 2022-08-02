Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

