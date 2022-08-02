Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

