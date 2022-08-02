Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENTA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.