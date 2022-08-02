Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Shares Gap Up to $23.24

Shares of Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $24.16. Enact shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.
Enact Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.
About Enact
Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.
