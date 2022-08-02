Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

ECL opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

