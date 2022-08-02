Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

CAT stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

