Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.