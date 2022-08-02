Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

MDT stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

