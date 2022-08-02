Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

