Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $54.51 on Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $59.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.51 or 0.00239224 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00098551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,946,419 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

