Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 2.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $243,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Elevance Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $470.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.89 and a 200-day moving average of $477.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.