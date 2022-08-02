Electronic Arts Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,395 shares of company stock worth $7,496,299 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

