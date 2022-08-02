Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0032

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.13 million and $29,925.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,925,342,092 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.