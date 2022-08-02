Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $393,378.00 and $18,975.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

