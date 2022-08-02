Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. 5,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

