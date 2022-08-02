Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. 5,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $55.95.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.