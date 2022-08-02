Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EAC stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,848. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

