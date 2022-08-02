Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,691,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 5.7% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $298,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,103.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.6% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.46. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.