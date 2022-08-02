Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,978. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

