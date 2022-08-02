Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,425. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

