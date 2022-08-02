Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,123. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

